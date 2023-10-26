Johnson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his non-participation Thursday is notable. The wideout was sidelined for games in Weeks 2 through 5 due to the hamstring injury before returning from injured reserve following the Steelers' Week 6 bye and playing 37 snaps in this past Sunday's win over the Rams. The Steelers haven't indicated whether he suffered a setback with his hamstring injury or his absence Thursday is maintenance-related, but added clarity on that front will arrive no later than the release of Friday's injury report.