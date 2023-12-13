Johnson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson wasn't listed on the team's initial injury report Tuesday, so his absence from Wednesday's practice is notable. What the wideout is able to do Thursday, if anything, thus looms large in terms of his chances of facing the Colts on Saturday. If Johnson is limited or out this weekend, Calvin Austin and Miles Boykin would be candidates to log added Week 15 snaps.