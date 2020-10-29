Johnson (ankle) told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he intends to take the practice field Thursday.
Johnson is coming off one of his best fantasy performances of the season with two touchdowns Week 7 against Tennessee, but the injury bug bit again and he was forced to leave the contest early. The second-year wideout proceeded to begin the week with a missed practice session, but it seems he intends to be back out there Thursday, which would only increase his chances of getting to suit up for a key divisional matchup Week 8 in Baltimore.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Two touchdowns prior to injury•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Logs full practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: On pace to practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to practice•