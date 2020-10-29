Johnson (ankle) told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he intends to take the practice field Thursday.

Johnson is coming off one of his best fantasy performances of the season with two touchdowns Week 7 against Tennessee, but the injury bug bit again and he was forced to leave the contest early. The second-year wideout proceeded to begin the week with a missed practice session, but it seems he intends to be back out there Thursday, which would only increase his chances of getting to suit up for a key divisional matchup Week 8 in Baltimore.