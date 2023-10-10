Johnson (hamstring) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Week 7 at the Rams following the Steelers' Week 6 bye, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

After sustaining a right hamstring injury in the season opener, Johnson was given a recovery timeline of about four weeks, which is the minimum length of a stint on injured reserve. With the Steelers having played four contests since placing him on IR on Sept. 18, he'll be eligible to return following this week's bye. The team will need to designate Johnson for return next week, so that may happen as soon as Oct. 16.