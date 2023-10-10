Johnson (hamstring) said Tuesday that he expects to play Week 7 at the Rams following the Steelers' Week 6 bye, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

After sustaining a right hamstring injury in the season opener, Johnson was given a recovery timeline of about four weeks, which conveniently is the fewest number of games a player must spend on injured reserve. With the Steelers having played four contests since placing him on IR on Sept. 18, he'll be eligible to return following the current bye. The team will need to designate Johnson for return next week, so that may happen as soon as Monday, Oct. 16.