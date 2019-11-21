Play

Johnson (concussion) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson's ability to complete full practices on back-to-back days to kick off the week bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bengals, but he'll retain an injury tag until he gains clearance from an independent neurologist, the final stage of the NFL's five-step protocol for concussions. Assuming Johnson ultimately gets the green light to play, he'll likely represent one of the top targets for quarterback Mason Rudolph, especially with No. 1 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) looking unlikely to be available.

