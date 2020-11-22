Johnson reeled in 12 of 16 targets for 111 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-3 win against Jacksonville.
No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) suffered an injury during the contest, but according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, it seems the team was exercising a cautious approach in restraining his workload with a multi-possession second-half lead in hand. Johnson took full advantage of increased opportunity, doubling Chase Claypool for the team lead in targets and translating that into his second consecutive outing of 110-plus receiving yards. A Week 12 matchup against the Ravens appears far more prohibitive, as Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest receiving TDs (five) to opposing wideouts on the season.
