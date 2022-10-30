Johnson recorded five receptions on nine targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Eagles.

In a familiar refrain, Johnson led the Steelers in targets but was unable to produce anything with his opportunity. His longest catch of the day went for 14 yards, but he managed an abysmal 3.9 yards per target. Despite commanding at least seven targets in seven of eight games this season, Johnson has surpassed 60 yards only once.