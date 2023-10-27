Johnson (hamstring) was present for Friday's practice, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Johnson didn't practice Thursday, so his return to the field a day later bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Jaguars. The Steelers' final Week 8 injury report will be released later Friday and will reveal whether the wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation.
