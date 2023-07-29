Johnson was spotted participating in Saturday's practice, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Johnson exited Friday's practice early due to issues with the intense heat, but it was reported shortly after that nothing serious had occurred. The wideout is poised for another 80-catch season and should be a helpful resource for Kenny Pickett in Year 2 as the team's franchise signal caller.
