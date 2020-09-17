After sitting out practice Wednesday, Johnson (toe) practiced fully Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), which puts the wideouts -- who both logged 55 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Monday's win over the Giants -- on track to start and handle their usual roles Sunday against the Broncos. In Week 1, that resulted in Johnson catching six of his 10 targets for 57 yards.

