Johnson caught his lone target for a 33-yard gain in Thursday's preseason game at Atlanta.

Johnson beat his man down the sideline to convert a 3rd-and-5 on the third snap of the game. Pittsburgh's starters ultimately needed only 11 plays to score 14 points over two drives, with QB Kenny Pickett sending each of his four pass attempts to a different receiver. George Pickens also made a big play downfield, finishing his preseason with three catches for 76 yards and a TD on three targets. Johnson accounted for four of the 15 Pickett passes this preseason, catching all four for a total of 65 yards. Johnson, Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth figure to account for a large share of the team's targets Week 1 against a tough San Francisco defense.