Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Bottled up in win
Johnson caught only one of his five targets for a 14-yard gain and added a 17-yard run during Sunday's 20-13 win over Cleveland.
The rookie receiver might be in the dog house after Sunday's game as he stopped running and helped surrender what might have been a costly interception late in Sunday's contest. Johnson has been targeted plenty in recent weeks, but has topped 30 yards receiving just once in his last five games. The elixir could be on tap Sunday against a weak Arizona pass defense. Johnson should get his opportunities whether or not JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) continues to be sidelined, though Smith-Schuster's status for the game should still be monitored through the week.
