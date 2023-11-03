Johnson secured seven of nine targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Johnson enjoyed a banner night overall, which he capped with a one-yard scoring grab that served as both the game-winning touchdown and his first trip to the end zone since 2021. The fourth-year pro also led the Steelers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and the middle figure also qualified as a season high. Johnson has now posted a 15-175-1 line on 23 targets over the last two games, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 10 home matchup against the Packers on Nov. 12.