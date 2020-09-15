Johnson caught six of 10 targets for 57 yards in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants. He also muffed a punt, resulting in a lost fumble in the first quarter.

Johnson's night got off to a poor start, as he gifted the Giants the ball on his own three-yard line after coughing up a punt on the game's first drive. Although he later had a miscommunication with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Johnson's play elevated as the game wore on. With incredible quickness, Johnson offered separation for Big Ben to take advantage of, resulting in a team-high target tally while tying JuJu Smith-Schuster for the lead in receptions. Although his fellow wideout scored twice from his six grabs, Johnson still flashed intriguing ability behind Smith-Schuster and will hope to cut out mistakes while maintaining his level in Week 2 versus the Broncos.