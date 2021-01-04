Johnson brought in three of his four targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Johnson missed a day of practice during the week due to an illness, but he was fully healthy for the team's Week 17 matchup against Cleveland. The second-year wideout finished his impressive season with 96 receiving yards, his highest total since Week 11. Johnson had some issues with drops earlier in the season along with several other pass catchers in Pittsburgh, but he still led the team with 144 targets over the regular season. He tallied 88 receptions for 93 yards and seven touchdowns along with three rushes for 15 yards. He demonstrated his full potential in 2020 and could serve as the Steelers' clear top receiver next season if JuJu Smith-Schuster signs elsewhere during the offseason. Regardless of his status for next year, Johnson should continue to play a significant role for Pittsburgh during the playoffs.