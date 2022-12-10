Johnson (hip) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Johnson previously was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest despite two days of practicing in limited fashion, but the slot receiver is now officially cleared for action ahead of the pivotal divisional matchup. The 26-year-old has drawn 19 targets over the past two weeks, but he's managed to corral just 10 receptions over that stretch, as Johnson's reception rate has dramatically fallen off with rookie QB Kenny Pickett under center.