Johnson (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
He may have to play through discomfort after spraining his shoulder in Pittsburgh's preseason finale, but Johnson will be out there Sunday after closing out the week with a full practice Friday. He's the favorite to lead Pittsburgh in targets any time he plays, though there's arguably more competition this year with WR Chase Claypool and TE Pat Freirmuth a year older and rookie wideout George Pickens expected to play a lot. Johnson caught nine of 14 targets for 95 yards in his one game against the Bengals last season.
