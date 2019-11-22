Play

Johnson (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Johnson practiced fully all week, which puts him in line to play Sunday. He'll play a key role opposite fellow wideout James Washington this weekend, with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) already having been ruled out on Friday's final Week 12 injury report. In that context, Johnson -- who caught two passes for 17 yards while logging 38 snaps before exiting Week 11's loss to the Browns -- appears to be in a good spot for a bounce-back effort, while facing an 0-10 Cincinnati squad that has allowed an average of 258.1 yards per game in the air to date.

