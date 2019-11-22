Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Cleared to play
Johnson (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Johnson practiced fully all week, which puts him in line to play Sunday. He'll play a key role opposite fellow wideout James Washington this weekend, with JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) already having been ruled out on Friday's final Week 12 injury report. In that context, Johnson -- who caught two passes for 17 yards while logging 38 snaps before exiting Week 11's loss to the Browns -- appears to be in a good spot for a bounce-back effort, while facing an 0-10 Cincinnati squad that has allowed an average of 258.1 yards per game in the air to date.
