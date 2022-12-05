Johnson recorded five receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over Atlanta.

Johnson commanded double-digit targets for the first time since Week 7, though he still managed only a mediocre performance. His longest gain of the day went for 20 yards, though he remained inefficient and also suffered a drop that was originally ruled a fumble. Johnson has topped 63 receiving yards in a game only once this season and has yet to find the end zone.

