Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Considered day to day
Johnson said he's day to day with an unspecified injury, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
After dealing with a hip injury early in training camp, Johnson made it back for the second week of the preseason, catching three of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown while playing deep into the fourth quarter. The rookie third-round pick doesn't appear headed for a significant Week 1 role on offense, but he could get chances throughout the year if Donte Moncrief and James Washington disappoint. An absence from Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee wouldn't help Johnson's case.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...