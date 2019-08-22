Johnson said he's day to day with an unspecified injury, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

After dealing with a hip injury early in training camp, Johnson made it back for the second week of the preseason, catching three of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown while playing deep into the fourth quarter. The rookie third-round pick doesn't appear headed for a significant Week 1 role on offense, but he could get chances throughout the year if Donte Moncrief and James Washington disappoint. An absence from Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee wouldn't help Johnson's case.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

    Rookie Dynasty Rankings

    Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...

  • lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

    QB Dynasty Rankings

    Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...

  • lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg

    TE Dynasty Rankings

    Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...