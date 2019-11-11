Johnson caught four of six targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The Steelers offense struggled to get anything going for most of the game resulting in their fewest points scored since Week 1. What little offense they could muster came in the first half and Johnson's game mirrored that of the team, pulling in all four of his receptions in the first 20 minutes. He was only targeted once in the entire second half and cannot be relied upon to provide consistent fantasy production. Pittsburgh has a short week to prepare for a Thursday night game against Cleveland in Week 11.