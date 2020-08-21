Coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Johnson was among the Steelers who missed Friday's practice "with minor (undisclosed) ailments that could be described as day-to-day," Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.

While Johnson is sidelined temporarily with an unspecified issue, the team welcomed fellow wideout James Washington back to practice Friday. The duo, along with 2020 second-rounder Chase Claypool, are competing for for targets behind behind Pittsburgh's No. 1 wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster.