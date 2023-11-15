Johnson (thumb) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson was on the field for 53 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers, en route to catching one of his four targets for 17 yards. With a 'DNP' to start the practice week, Johnson's status is now worth tracking ahead of this weekend's game against the Browns. If the wideout ends up out or limited, added Week 11 snaps alongside George Pickens and Allen Robinson would be available for Calvin Austin and Miles Boykin.