Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Decent NFL debut
Johnson caught three passes for 25 yards in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to New England on Sunday.
Despite completing just 57 percent of his passes Ben Roethlisberger spread the ball around, connecting with eight different players. Johnson was targeted five times - the fewest among the five wide receivers with a reception - but still outperformed Donte Moncrief, who caught three of 10 targets for seven yards. Johnson has work to do but showed flashes to remind everyone why the Steelers picked him in the third round of the draft.
