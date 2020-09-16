Johnson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
Nor did JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), but both players logged 55 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Monday's win over the Giants, so it's possible that the Steelers are simply managing the reps of a couple of key players dealing with opening-game aches and pains. Added clarity on that front will arrive no later than Thursday, when the team resumes preparations for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos. Johnson was targeted a team-high 10 times in Week 1, yielding six catches for 57 yards.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Busy in opener•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Returns to practice•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Likely returning punts again•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Absent again•