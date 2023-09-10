Johnson exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a right hamstring injury and won't return, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com, Johnson suffered the injury when he was tackled on a 26-yard catch and run in the opening minute of the third quarter. The wideout recorded three catches for 48 yards on six targets before departing, but he was once again held out of the end zone to extend his streak of regular-season games without a touchdown to 19. Johnson will have an extra day to heal up from the injury with Pittsburgh returning to action against the Browns on Monday night in Week 2.