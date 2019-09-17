Johnson caught one of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

The rookie third-round pick looked decent in the season opener with three catches for 25 yards, but he couldn't establish chemistry in Week 2 with Mason Rudolph, who will replace Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the remainder of the season. Johnson's opportunities will need to increase from the 47 percent of offensive snaps he played in Week 2 before he fantasy value.