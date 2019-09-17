Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Downgrade at QB
Johnson caught one of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
The rookie third-round pick looked decent in the season opener with three catches for 25 yards, but he couldn't establish chemistry in Week 2 with Mason Rudolph, who will replace Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the remainder of the season. Johnson's opportunities will need to increase from the 47 percent of offensive snaps he played in Week 2 before he fantasy value.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Decent NFL debut•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ready for preseason finale•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Productive despite muffed punt•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Out Saturday•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Looking good early•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 2 including top waiver adds,...
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...