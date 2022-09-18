Johnson hauled in six of 10 targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots.

Johnson saw plenty of deep looks during Sunday's matchup, but he didn't have a catch longer than 17 yards and was unable to reach the end zone during the low-scoring game. The 2019 third-rounder averaged over 10 yards per reception in each of his first three professional seasons, but he's been held to just 8.2 yards per catch over his first two games catching passes from Mitch Trubisky. However, it's been encouraging to see Johnson's target share remain high early in the 2022 campaign.