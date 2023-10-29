Johnson secured eight of 14 targets for 85 yards in the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Johnson limped off the field in the second half of Sunday's matchup but quickly returned to the game. He was also catching passes from Mitch Trubisky in the second half after Kenny Pickett left the game with a rib injury, but neither issue appeared to slow Johnson down, as he was targeted 14 times after being targeted six times in each of his first two performances of the year. The 2019 third-rounder wasn't particularly efficient Sunday, but it was encouraging to see his target share increase during his second week back from a hamstring injury.