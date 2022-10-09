Johnson secured five of 13 targets for 60 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

Johnson was targeted just four times during last week's loss to the Jets, prompting some concern that his target share would decrease under rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 5. However, Johnson led the team in targets during Sunday's blowout loss, marking the fourth time that he's had double-digit targets over the first five weeks of the season. Although the 2019 third-rounder had only five receptions against Buffalo, it appears as though he'll remain involved in Pittsburgh's offense with Pickett under center.