Coach Mike Tomlin announced Johnson is out of the concussion protocol, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The 2019 third-round pick opened the season with back-to-back fruitful outings, combining for 14 catches (on 23 targets) for 149 yards and one touchdown. He then suffered a concussion Week 3 against the Texans and was blanked in the box score, before having an unexpected bye week due to COVID-19 complications with the Steelers' original Week 4 opponent, the Titans. Tomlin told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Johnson will be a full practice participant Wednesday, which will set him up to return Sunday against the Eagles.
