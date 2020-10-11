Johnson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles with a back issue, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.
Prior to his exit, Johnson's lone reception resulted in a two-yard loss. In the meantime, Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are next up for targets alongside Pittsburgh's top wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
