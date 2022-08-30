Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he's optimistic Johnson (shoulder) will be available Week 1 against the Bengals, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Johnson injured his shoulder while catching a deep ball in double coverage during the Steelers' final preseason game Sunday evening. He didn't return to the exhibition and now figures to miss some practice time, but Tomlin is backing the initial sentiment that both Johnson and OLB T.J. Watt (knee) avoided serious injuries.