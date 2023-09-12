The Steelers expect Johnson (hamstring) to miss multiple weeks due to an injury sustained in Week 1's loss to the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson exited Sunday's loss in the third quarter due to a right hamstring injury. Depending on his expected recovery timetable, Pittsburgh could opt to place him on IR, which would necessitate missing at least four games. At the very least, Johnson stands to be sidelined for the team's upcoming divisional contest against the Browns on Monday Night Football, and likely Week 3's game in Las Vegas as well. George Pickens, Allen Robinson and Pat Freiermuth (chest) could all see increased target shares as long as Johnson remains sidelined.