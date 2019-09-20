Johnson said he'll be a big part of the gameplan Sunday in San Francisco, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Johnson and James Washington both saw bumps in snap share Week 2 against Seattle, taking on more work at the expense of Donte Moncrief and Ryan Switzer. There's still no lock for regular playing time apart from JuJu Smith-Schuster, as Moncrief, Switzer and Johnny Holton haven't necessarily fallen all the way out of the offense. New starting quarterback Mason Rudolph had plenty of reps with Johnson and Washington throughout the offseason program, training camp and preseason.