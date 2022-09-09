Johnson (shoulder) noted that he was able to practice fully Friday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The wideout also indicated that he'll be good to go Sunday against the Bengals, while acknowledging that he may have to manage some pain in the process. Friday's final injury report will clarify whether Johnson heads into the weekend officially listed as questionable or minus a Week 1 injury designation.
