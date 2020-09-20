Johnson caught eight of 13 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Johnson led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while scoring his first touchdown of the season on a 28-yard strike in the fourth quarter. The second-year wideout has taken a big leap forward to start the new season and has drawn a whopping 23 targets from Ben Roethlisberger over two games. That type of attention from a capable passer carries plenty of fantasy value and Johnson will look to build on this outstanding performance in a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Texans.