Johnson recorded two receptions on four targets for 33 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Jaguars.

Johnson played throughout the first half, catching passes from Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. The fourth-year wide receiver found the end zone on an 11-yard pass from Pickett, but the touchdown was nullified by offsetting penalties. Regardless of who is under center for the Steelers in Week 1, Johnson will command a significant share of the targets.