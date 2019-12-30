Johnson caught four of seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Although the rookie receiver failed to hit the century mark in a game Johnson finished the 2019 season with a solid 59-680-5 line playing in all 16 games. With several players missing time due to injury Johnson led the team in catches and receiving touchdowns as well as targets (92). He also ran for 41 yards on four carries and led the league with a 12.4 average on punt returns including an 85-yard touchdown. Johnson has high-ceiling potential heading into the 2020 season.