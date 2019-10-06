Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Gains 27 yards
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Baltimore.
With James Washington (shoulder), exiting early and the Steelers playing from behind early, the rookie set a career high in targets, but was otherwise pretty bottled up after back-to-back games with a touchdown. A stingy but injury-ridden Chargers squad awaits in Week 6. Johnson could be in line for an increased share of targets depending on Washington's status, but the quality of those targets depends on Mason Rudolph's health after the young passer was knocked out with a shot to the chin during Sunday's contest.
