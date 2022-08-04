Johnson has agreed to a two-year extension with the Steelers that is reportedly worth up to $39.5 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per the report, Johnson's new deal with Pittsburgh includes $27 million guaranteed. With that, the 2019 third-rounder, who racked up 107 catches (on 169 targets) for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games last season, is presumably set to resume practicing fully with his teammates in short order. This coming season, the 26-year-old is set to maintain his standing as the Steelers' top option in a wideout corps that also includes fellow returnee Chase Claypool as well as rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin. While the team's Week 1 starting QB has yet to be named, regardless of who gets the assignment, Johnson figures to continue to see a steady flow of targets in 2022.