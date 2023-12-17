Johnson recorded four catches on six targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

Johnson got off to a slow start, as he wasn't targeted in the first quarter. He picked things up from there, however, as his first catch of the day went for a four-yard touchdown. Johnson went on to tally long catches of 26 and 18 yards to account for the majority of his remaining production. The Steelers' quarterback situation is quite ambiguous heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals, but Johnson has a touchdown in three straight games.