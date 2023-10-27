Johnson (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Johnson missed practice Thursday, but the wideout noted Friday that his absence a day earlier was maintenance-related. In his return from injured reserve in the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Rams, Johnson logged 39 of 59 snaps on offense and finished with five catches for 79 yards on six targets. With his availability confirmed for Week 8, Johnson could see a slight uptick in snaps while remaining a key target for quarterback Kenny Pickett along with fellow wideouts George Pickens and Allen Robinson.