Johnson caught seven passes for 55 yards on 12 targets against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Quarterback Mitch Trubisky had trouble generating offense, as he completed 21 of 38 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. As inefficient as Johnson's box score might look at a glance, it's somewhat impressive that he was able to catch those seven passes with such mediocre quarterback play. It's difficult to imagine Trubisky starting all year if he continues to play like this, but whoever is at quarterback for Pittsburgh will likely frequently throw the ball in Johnson's direction.
