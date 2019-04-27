The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 66th overall.

Johnson was the only combine invite of Toledo's big three at receiver, the other two being Jon'Vea Johnson and Cody Thompson, so the NFL had their eye on him for a while now. Johnson curiously is the worst athlete of the three, running only a 4.53-second 40 at just 5-foot-11, 183 pounds. His vertical (33.5 inches) and agility score (11.54) are poor as well. The NFL is evidently sold on his route running and hands, which are likely the main reason he posted 2,039 yards and 21 touchdowns over his last 27 games. Pittsburgh already has two slot prospects in Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer, so it might be tough for Johnson to make an immediate presence in the passing game, but he's a standout punt returner who could help make his case through that route. This selection also might indicate a general intention to give more outside snaps to Juju Smith-Schuster.