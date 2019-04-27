Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Headed to Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 66th overall.
Johnson was the only combine invite of Toledo's big three at receiver, the other two being Jon'Vea Johnson and Cody Thompson, so the NFL had their eye on him for a while now. Johnson curiously is the worst athlete of the three, running only a 4.53-second 40 at just 5-foot-11, 183 pounds. His vertical (33.5 inches) and agility score (11.54) are poor as well. The NFL is evidently sold on his route running and hands, which are likely the main reason he posted 2,039 yards and 21 touchdowns over his last 27 games. Pittsburgh already has two slot prospects in Eli Rogers and Ryan Switzer, so it might be tough for Johnson to make an immediate presence in the passing game, but he's a standout punt returner who could help make his case through that route. This selection also might indicate a general intention to give more outside snaps to Juju Smith-Schuster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...