Johnson caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts. He also ran once for two yards.

The downfield passing game was virtually non-existent for the Steelers, with quarterback Mason Rudolph averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt and targeting running back Jaylen Samuels as many times (13) as all other players combined. This was a disappointing effort for Johnson after catching five of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in his previous game. Week 10 doesn't look to be any better to the rookie receiver as opposing wide receivers have not scored a touchdown against the Rams in the last three contests or in six of eight games this season.