Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Held in check
Johnson caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts. He also ran once for two yards.
The downfield passing game was virtually non-existent for the Steelers, with quarterback Mason Rudolph averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt and targeting running back Jaylen Samuels as many times (13) as all other players combined. This was a disappointing effort for Johnson after catching five of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in his previous game. Week 10 doesn't look to be any better to the rookie receiver as opposing wide receivers have not scored a touchdown against the Rams in the last three contests or in six of eight games this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Season-high 84 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Quiet passing game overall•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Gains 27 yards•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Shakes off early gaffe to score•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Long TD grab in loss to Niners•
-
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Expecting bigger role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...