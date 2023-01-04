Johnson missed Wednesday's practice with a hip injury.
Johnson has been listed with hip and/or toe injuries for the past month without missing a single game. A return to practice Thursday, even in a limited capacity, would put him on track to play Sunday against the Browns. Another absence, on the other hand, might be cause for legitimate concern as the tries to go 17-for-17 on regular-season appearances amidst an otherwise disappointing campaign.
