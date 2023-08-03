Johnson has been "quietly shining" during the first week of training camp, Nick Farabaugh of SteelersNow.com reports.

Johnson had an early exit during practice late last week due to the heat but returned a day later and has made an impression within the Steelers' offense. Farabaugh said that Johnson made some contested catches Thursday and hasn't been running backwards as much in camp, an issue that plagued the receiver last year. The 2019 third-rounder secured 86 of 147 targets for 882 yards while rushing seven times for 25 yards in 2022, but he was held without a touchdown for the first time in his career. However, it seems likely that Johnson will be able to maintain a sizable target share in 2023, even with George Pickens and new acquisition Allen Robinson also in the fold.