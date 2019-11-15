Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Ineffective before exiting
Johnson caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
In what can only be characterized as an ugly game -- from the inept Pittsburgh offense to the numerous injuries to the multiple player ejections -- Johnson (concussion) continued to frustrate fantasy owners before suffering his own game-ending injury. He will have 10 days to clear the league's concussion protocol but remains an unattractive option having scored a touchdown just once in the last six games. Johnson was limited to three catches for 15 yards earlier this season against Week 12 opponent Cincinnati.
